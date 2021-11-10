checkAd

Zedge to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million users, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO, will be presenting at …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million users, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO, will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2021 on November 18, 2021.

Event: Zedge Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com.

Mr. Reich will be available for 1:1 meetings with investors throughout the day. Please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative or submit an online request through the attendee portal.

About Zedge
Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 43 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

CONTACT:
Brian Siegel
Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672063/Zedge-to-Present-at-Ladenburg-Thalma ...

Zedge Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 12:45  |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zedge to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2021 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million users, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO, will be presenting at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Netlist to Attend 10th Annual Roth Technology Virtual Event
GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected ...
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.11.21Zedge Announces Record Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen
09.11.21Zedge to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen
05.11.21Zedge Announces Revised Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Reported Diluted EPS Should Have Been $0.04 Higher at $0.17 versus $0.13 as Originally Reported
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21Zedge Announces Revenue and Operating Income for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021; Delays Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-year Complete Earnings Results and Call
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21Zedge to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen