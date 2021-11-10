checkAd

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Approval of Industrial Hemp Grower License

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has been approved for the Hemp Grow License from the Arizona Department of …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has been approved for the Hemp Grow License from the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. received fantastic news last week regarding the grow license and this is a huge step in the right direction as increased avenues are opening for the company in many ways. By obtaining this license from the state of Arizona, the company will be able to be a much bigger distributor and pump mass products out the door and completely dominate the other competitors in the states especially since CBD Life Sciences Inc. can now open its own facility to make tons of products and discover new ones along the way. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We have had a fantastic year as far as revenue goes and we cannot wait to see what the new year brings us!" Lisa Nelson also states, "The main goal here is to be one of the top wholesalers in the world and we will not stop until we succeed!" CBD Life Sciences Inc. is always one step ahead because majority of the CBD Companies in Arizona do not have this opportunity and will wholesale from other states and soon enough LBC will be able to fulfill their needs much quicker. The company is currently pending approval of a 3000 Sq Ft Facility to open sometime in January and will keep the public informed moving forward as the New Year approaches.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits may help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD may also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

