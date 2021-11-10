Neutra's Deity Wellness Reports "Booming Interest" in Sales after Texas Judge Issues Injunction Making Delta-8 Legal

"We're back in full force and seeing booming interest," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Delta-8 has the great potential for good. Now that Deity Wellness has resumed sales, our phones have been blowing up with people interested in what we have to offer and wanting to make deals."

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Now that a Texas judge's ruling in favor of Delta-8's legality has ended lingering uncertainty about the substance, Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary Deity Wellness has resumed working towards securing and closing numerous sales opportunities that had been placed on hold. The company also states the now-resolved Delta-8 issue should have a positive impact on Neutra as the company saw revenues jump 66% between Q2 and Q3 2021.

Neutra, Deity Wellness, other manufacturers, retailers and consumers had believed the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and a 2019 Texas law legalizing hemp also made Delta-8 legal for sale and use in the Lone Star State. Texas state attorneys argued otherwise. Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer sided with the plaintiffs, Sky Marketing Corp., and issued an injunction forbidding the state from adding Delta-8 to its list of illegal controlled substances.

The judge's injunction allows Deity Wellness to pick up where it left off on orders for Delta-8 infused gummies, vape cartridges, etc. In June 2021, Neutra and Deity announced a successful pre-sale initiative that brought in 2,000 early orders. The initiative, which came mere days after Neutra acquired Deity Wellness, exceeded both companies' expectations and they are eager to re-enter the sales arena to start a new initiative now that the injunction is firmly in place.

