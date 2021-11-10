checkAd

Neutra's Deity Wellness Reports "Booming Interest" in Sales after Texas Judge Issues Injunction Making Delta-8 Legal

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Now that a Texas judge's ruling in favor of Delta-8's legality has ended lingering uncertainty about the substance, Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary Deity Wellness has resumed working towards …

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Now that a Texas judge's ruling in favor of Delta-8's legality has ended lingering uncertainty about the substance, Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) subsidiary Deity Wellness has resumed working towards securing and closing numerous sales opportunities that had been placed on hold. The company also states the now-resolved Delta-8 issue should have a positive impact on Neutra as the company saw revenues jump 66% between Q2 and Q3 2021.

"We're back in full force and seeing booming interest," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Delta-8 has the great potential for good. Now that Deity Wellness has resumed sales, our phones have been blowing up with people interested in what we have to offer and wanting to make deals."

Neutra, Deity Wellness, other manufacturers, retailers and consumers had believed the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and a 2019 Texas law legalizing hemp also made Delta-8 legal for sale and use in the Lone Star State. Texas state attorneys argued otherwise. Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer sided with the plaintiffs, Sky Marketing Corp., and issued an injunction forbidding the state from adding Delta-8 to its list of illegal controlled substances.

The judge's injunction allows Deity Wellness to pick up where it left off on orders for Delta-8 infused gummies, vape cartridges, etc. In June 2021, Neutra and Deity announced a successful pre-sale initiative that brought in 2,000 early orders. The initiative, which came mere days after Neutra acquired Deity Wellness, exceeded both companies' expectations and they are eager to re-enter the sales arena to start a new initiative now that the injunction is firmly in place.

About Neutra Corp.
Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:
Sydney Jim
888-433-4033
info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672031/Neutras-Deity-Wellness-Reports-Boomi ...

