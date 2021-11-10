checkAd

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESAll currencies are shown in Canadian dollars (C$) unless otherwise stated.WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All currencies are shown in Canadian dollars (C$) unless otherwise stated.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$5 million (the "Offering").

The Offering will comprise a combination of:

  1. A non-flow through unit ("NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit - Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").
  2. A flow-through Share ("FT Share") priced at C$0.65 per FT Share.
  3. A flow-through unit ("FT Unit") at a price of C$0.725 - Each FT Unit will consist of one Share and one-half of one Warrant. One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the Closing Date.

Finder's fees will be payable on the Offering, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company entered into a binding, definitive agreement ("Agreement"), as amended, with ASX-listed Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") for the acquisition of the advanced-stage "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project (the "Project"), located in the Maricunga Belt of the Atacama Region of Northern Chile (the "Acquisition"). The Company has made its first property payment of C$500,000 to Kingsgate (see the Company's news release November 2, 2021). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the NFT Units to fund payment of the C$1,000,000 due to Kingsgate by November 30, 2021, for transition planning of the Project to the Company and for general working capital purposes.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the FT Share and FT Unit portion of the Offering to commission an independent estimation of the mineral resource at the Company's Shasta project and ongoing general exploration at the Company's Toodoggone projects.

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the Exchange. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the Offering for any reason, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3
TDG Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESAll currencies are shown in Canadian dollars (C$) unless otherwise stated.WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Netlist to Attend 10th Annual Roth Technology Virtual Event
GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected ...
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.11.21TDG Gold Corp. Continues to Intersect Significant Thicknesses of Mineralization at Its Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC
Accesswire | Analysen
02.11.21TDG Gold Corp. Provides An Update on The Aquisition of The Advanced-Stage "Nueva Esperanza" Silver-Gold Project in The Maricunga Belt, Chile
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21TDG Gold Corp. Announces Terms of Financing in Connection with the Acquisition of the Nueva Esperanza Silver-Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” Silver-gold Project in the Maricunga Belt, Chile
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21TDG Gold Corp. Receives Approval To Resume Drilling Activities at Its Shasta Gold-silver Project, Toodoggone District, BC
Accesswire | Analysen