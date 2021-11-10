TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$5 million (the " Offering ").

All currencies are shown in Canadian dollars (C$) unless otherwise stated.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

The Offering will comprise a combination of:

A non-flow through unit ("NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit - Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). A flow-through Share ("FT Share") priced at C$0.65 per FT Share. A flow-through unit ("FT Unit") at a price of C$0.725 - Each FT Unit will consist of one Share and one-half of one Warrant. One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the Closing Date.

Finder's fees will be payable on the Offering, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company entered into a binding, definitive agreement ("Agreement"), as amended, with ASX-listed Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") for the acquisition of the advanced-stage "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project (the "Project"), located in the Maricunga Belt of the Atacama Region of Northern Chile (the "Acquisition"). The Company has made its first property payment of C$500,000 to Kingsgate (see the Company's news release November 2, 2021). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the NFT Units to fund payment of the C$1,000,000 due to Kingsgate by November 30, 2021, for transition planning of the Project to the Company and for general working capital purposes.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the FT Share and FT Unit portion of the Offering to commission an independent estimation of the mineral resource at the Company's Shasta project and ongoing general exploration at the Company's Toodoggone projects.

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the Exchange. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the Offering for any reason, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.