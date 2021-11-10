checkAd

NeoGenomics Appoints Dave Daly to Its Board of Directors

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, has appointed Dave Daly to serve on its Board of …

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, has appointed Dave Daly to serve on its Board of Directors.

Dave Daly joined our Board of Directors effective November 10, 2021. Mr. Daly currently serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Singular Genomics, a novel next generation sequencing and multi-omics technology platform company. Prior to Singular Genomics, Mr. Daly served as Chief Executive Officer at Thrive Earlier Detection, a liquid biopsy focused cancer screening company that was acquired by Exact Sciences Corporation for $2.15 Billion in total consideration in early 2021. During the course of his extensive career in diagnostics, Mr. Daly has also served in key leadership roles at Illumina where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Operations for the Americas Region, Foundation Medicine where he was Chief Commercial Officer, Life Technologies where he led the oncology business unit, and Clarient where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Daly has also held positions with Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Daly holds a BA in Economics from the University of California, Irvine and an MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"We are delighted to welcome Dave Daly to our Board of Directors. He brings decades of experience in leadership roles at highly innovative companies in oncology diagnostics which will be critical as we enter the next stage of our ambitious growth strategy. Importantly, Dave shares our company's vision and values and his expertise will enhance our ability to better serve our clients and improve care for patients everywhere." said Lynn Tetrault, Non-Executive Chair of the Board of NeoGenomics.

"Having spent my career in the oncology diagnostic arena, I have long followed the progress of NeoGenomics and have admired the position the company has built as a leader in the space. I am pleased to be joining the NeoGenomics board at a pivotal moment in the company's history and I am happy to contribute my knowledge and experience as NeoGenomics transitions to the role of innovator in certain important technological areas." said Dave Daly, Board Member of NeoGenomics.

Seite 1 von 3


Neogenomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoGenomics Appoints Dave Daly to Its Board of Directors FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, has appointed Dave Daly to serve on its Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Netlist to Attend 10th Annual Roth Technology Virtual Event
GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected ...
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.11.21NeoGenomics Reports Revenue of $121 Million in the Third Quarter
Accesswire | Analysen
04.11.21NeoGenomics Announces Leadership Team Transition
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata Announces Clinical Collaboration With Princess Margaret Cancer Center for the Use of Its Liquid Biopsy Assays
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21NeoGenomics Schedules its Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Release for November 4, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Accesswire | Analysen