NeoGenomics Appoints Dave Daly to Its Board of Directors

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, has appointed Dave Daly to serve on its Board of Directors.

Dave Daly joined our Board of Directors effective November 10, 2021. Mr. Daly currently serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Singular Genomics, a novel next generation sequencing and multi-omics technology platform company. Prior to Singular Genomics, Mr. Daly served as Chief Executive Officer at Thrive Earlier Detection, a liquid biopsy focused cancer screening company that was acquired by Exact Sciences Corporation for $2.15 Billion in total consideration in early 2021. During the course of his extensive career in diagnostics, Mr. Daly has also served in key leadership roles at Illumina where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Operations for the Americas Region, Foundation Medicine where he was Chief Commercial Officer, Life Technologies where he led the oncology business unit, and Clarient where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Daly has also held positions with Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Daly holds a BA in Economics from the University of California, Irvine and an MA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"We are delighted to welcome Dave Daly to our Board of Directors. He brings decades of experience in leadership roles at highly innovative companies in oncology diagnostics which will be critical as we enter the next stage of our ambitious growth strategy. Importantly, Dave shares our company's vision and values and his expertise will enhance our ability to better serve our clients and improve care for patients everywhere." said Lynn Tetrault, Non-Executive Chair of the Board of NeoGenomics.

"Having spent my career in the oncology diagnostic arena, I have long followed the progress of NeoGenomics and have admired the position the company has built as a leader in the space. I am pleased to be joining the NeoGenomics board at a pivotal moment in the company's history and I am happy to contribute my knowledge and experience as NeoGenomics transitions to the role of innovator in certain important technological areas." said Dave Daly, Board Member of NeoGenomics.