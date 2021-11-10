checkAd

Snipp Interactive Launches First Phase of USD $1.5mm+ Program With Leading Global Digital Market Research Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that it has …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with an award winning digital market research product and solutions company ("Client") whose technology and insights solution caters to a global clientele of Market Research firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms, and Enterprises that need rich and actionable quant-qual insights. The potential three-year deal begins with a phased roll out across two of the thirty-nine countries in which this Client manages market research panels. The first phase, worth a minimum of USD $100,000, will be used to build out the integrations between the Company's SnippCHECK market leading receipt processing engine and the Client's data analytics platform. In addition, the pilot phase will focus on training Snipp's Artificial Intelligence platform to recognize and categorize unique data elements tied to their panelist's consumption habits in these two markets.

"We continue to make great inroads into the Market Research industry - a market worth over USD $50+ Billion. Our platform is slowly but steadily being evaluated and implemented by the world's biggest firms in this industry in a variety of different and innovative ways much like the early days of our entrée into the world of Consumer Product firms," said Atul Sabharwal, founder of Snipp Interactive Inc. "The applicability of our platform is truly universal and any company looking to enhance their customer acquisition, retention and engagement can take advantage of the SnippCARE platform. In the world of Market Research we are enabling the industry to generate unique data sets, attract and retain panelists more efficiently as well as engage panelists to participate more effectively in research programs. With a previous research client of Snipp as previously announced, we have already deployed into 35+ countries with two of their marquee customers and with the onboarding of this new large Client we are confident that we will deploy over the course of the next year similarly across their portfolio of geographies."

Autor: Accesswire
