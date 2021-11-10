CureVac Says Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CV8102 Shows Immune Response in Oncology
CureVac says Promising Data at SITC from Phase 1 Study of Oncology Candidate CV8102 Showing Systemic Immune Response.
- (PLX AI) – CureVac says Promising Data at SITC from Phase 1 Study of Oncology Candidate CV8102 Showing Systemic Immune Response.
- Immune profiling of clinical trial participants in Phase 1 dose-escalation study shows immune response in both injected and non-injected lesions
- CureVac Expansion part of Phase 1 study fully recruited; results expected in the second half of 2022
- The data support the hypothesis that local injection of the RNA immuno-modulator into a single tumor lesion is able to induce a systemic response leading to immune attack against both injected and non-injected tumors, the company said
