CureVac Presents Promising Data at SITC from Phase 1 Study of Oncology Candidate CV8102 Showing Systemic Immune Response

- Immune profiling of clinical trial participants in Phase 1 dose-escalation study shows immune response in both injected and non-injected lesions- Expansion part of Phase 1 study fully recruited; results expected in the second half of 2022TÜBINGEN, …

- Immune profiling of clinical trial participants in Phase 1 dose-escalation study shows immune response in both injected and non-injected lesions

- Expansion part of Phase 1 study fully recruited; results expected in the second half of 2022

TÜBINGEN, GERMANY and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced promising data from the completed dose-escalation part of the Phase 1 clinical trial of CV8102, the company's lead oncology candidate. The data support the hypothesis that local injection of the RNA immuno-modulator into a single tumor lesion is able to induce a systemic response leading to immune attack against both injected and non-injected tumors. Extensive analysis of immune cell activation shows efficient stimulation of the immune system characterized by the induction of interferon alpha and interferon gamma signaling pathways. Serial tumor biopsies from individual patients demonstrated increased infiltration of tumor-fighting T cells in the microenvironment of injected as well as non-injected tumors. The study focuses on patients with advanced cutaneous melanoma, adenoid cystic carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the skin or head and neck, treated with CV8102 alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies. The data are being presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Conference, held in Washington, D.C., and virtually from November 10-14, 2021.

"The preliminary data from the Phase 1 dose escalation part of this study allow a much deeper understanding of the promising biologic effects of CV8102 observed in several patients," said Dr. Klaus Edvardsen, Chief Development Officer at CureVac. "CV8102 is designed to mimic a viral infection of the injected tumor. This potentially leads to a broad activation of tumor-specific T cells, which can kill tumor cells at the injected but also at distant sites. We expect that the data will be supplemented by upcoming results of the expansion study, which will provide further insight into which patients are more likely to experience a clinical response to CV8102."

