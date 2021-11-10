checkAd

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Immuno-Oncology Collaboration with Gustave Roussy for NM-102, a Gut Microbiome Modulator

Collaboration builds upon previous positive preclinical data warranting further investigation of NM-102, a potential novel therapy to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor effectIND-enabling pathway for NM-102 underway with indication selection …

  • Collaboration builds upon previous positive preclinical data warranting further investigation of NM-102, a potential novel therapy to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor effect
  • IND-enabling pathway for NM-102 underway with indication selection anticipated in 2022
  • Composition of matter patent recently issued for NM-102, a unique gut-selective peptide

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a collaboration agreement with Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer center in Villejuif, France, using 9 Meters' small molecule tight junction microbiome modulator NM-102. NM-102 is presumed to prevent gut microbial metabolites and antigens from trafficking into systemic circulation.

This collaboration adds to an initial 14-month preclinical research project initiated in March 2019, which focused on the relationship between intestinal microbiome composition and systemic responses to cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Specifically, the work tested the hypothesis that the therapeutic effect of ICIs, such as antibodies to CTLA-4 and PD-1, might be affected by preventing bacterial antigens, toxins and certain metabolites in the gut from interacting with the host immune system via NM-102's posited role in preventing gut microbial matter from entering systemic circulation.

These studies showed that NM-102 was effective both when alone and when combined with ICIs in a transgenic mouse model of spontaneous aggressive skin melanoma. Furthermore, the combination of NM-102 with ICIs improved survival compared to ICIs alone.

"We look forward to furthering this collaboration to investigate how our novel peptide, NM-102, can play a role in the immunomodulation of the gut microbiome for patients who respond poorly to immune checkpoint inhibitors," said John Temperato, President and Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters. We are also pleased to have recently received a composition of matter patent from the US Patent Office for this unique gut-selective peptide."

Gustave Roussy is launching the Clinicobiome, a clinical and translational research program aimed at developing microbiota-centered interventions in cancer patients exhibiting gut dysbiosis. The collaboration with 9 Meters and its small molecule tight junction modulators will even further strengthen this long lasting endeavor.

Seite 1 von 4


9 Meters Biopharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Immuno-Oncology Collaboration with Gustave Roussy for NM-102, a Gut Microbiome Modulator Collaboration builds upon previous positive preclinical data warranting further investigation of NM-102, a potential novel therapy to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor effectIND-enabling pathway for NM-102 underway with indication selection …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Netlist to Attend 10th Annual Roth Technology Virtual Event
GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected ...
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.11.219 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
26.10.219 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Presents Pharmacokinetic Data from Phase 1b/2a Study with Vurolenatide, Currently in Phase 2 for Short Bowel Syndrome, at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.219 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present Data on Therapeutic Candidate in Short Bowel Syndrome at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen