9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Immuno-Oncology Collaboration with Gustave Roussy for NM-102, a Gut Microbiome Modulator

Collaboration builds upon previous positive preclinical data warranting further investigation of NM-102, a potential novel therapy to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor effect

IND-enabling pathway for NM-102 underway with indication selection anticipated in 2022

Composition of matter patent recently issued for NM-102, a unique gut-selective peptide

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced a collaboration agreement with Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer center in Villejuif, France, using 9 Meters' small molecule tight junction microbiome modulator NM-102. NM-102 is presumed to prevent gut microbial metabolites and antigens from trafficking into systemic circulation.

This collaboration adds to an initial 14-month preclinical research project initiated in March 2019, which focused on the relationship between intestinal microbiome composition and systemic responses to cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Specifically, the work tested the hypothesis that the therapeutic effect of ICIs, such as antibodies to CTLA-4 and PD-1, might be affected by preventing bacterial antigens, toxins and certain metabolites in the gut from interacting with the host immune system via NM-102's posited role in preventing gut microbial matter from entering systemic circulation.

These studies showed that NM-102 was effective both when alone and when combined with ICIs in a transgenic mouse model of spontaneous aggressive skin melanoma. Furthermore, the combination of NM-102 with ICIs improved survival compared to ICIs alone.

"We look forward to furthering this collaboration to investigate how our novel peptide, NM-102, can play a role in the immunomodulation of the gut microbiome for patients who respond poorly to immune checkpoint inhibitors," said John Temperato, President and Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters. We are also pleased to have recently received a composition of matter patent from the US Patent Office for this unique gut-selective peptide."

Gustave Roussy is launching the Clinicobiome, a clinical and translational research program aimed at developing microbiota-centered interventions in cancer patients exhibiting gut dysbiosis. The collaboration with 9 Meters and its small molecule tight junction modulators will even further strengthen this long lasting endeavor.