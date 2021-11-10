TSA Penguin Island Metaplay NFT launches on Treasureland Marketplace

TSAMetaPlay, bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the #DeFi world and #Virtual world and brings people together to learn, meet, trade and earn NFTs in an immersive virtual world from anywhere. TSAMetaPlay GameFi Franchise will be launching on Blockchain and Metaverse including Sandbox , Virbela and more.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (the "Company") and investee TSA Penguin Island Metaplay ( "TSAMetaPlay") is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched integration with Treasureland marketplace.

Treasureland is a cross-chain NFT platform for NFT issuance, NFT trading, NFT collections and tailored in-shop services. It provides a one-stop solution to business-end users from 0 to 1 and a multiple chain aggregation experience to C-end users.

With this integration and partnership, users can buy or bid TSAMetaPlay NFT either on TSA Marketplace or Treasureland. TSAMetaPlay also provides yield farming opportunities for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"DeFi and NFT are the new wave of financial innovation, we are very happy to help public market investors to participate in the DeFi revolution through TSAMetaPlay" states Luke Montaine, CEO of Roadman Investments.

Additionally, Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(FWB:1QD)(OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments'' or the "Company") a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm, is announce that its board of directors has approved the settlement of up to $37,800 of debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement") for the third quarter of the year for A3Com Solutions Corp.. Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company would issue up to 756,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share to certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors").

The issuance of the Shares to the Creditors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About TSANFT

TSA is a new cross -chain marketplace of digital NFT Art built on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network, powered by the native governance token TSA and DeFi solutions.

It currently has 4 spaces: NFT Marketplace, NFT Incubator , NFT Finance and TSA MetaPlay. TSA NFT Finance offers unique features by combining NFTs and DeFi into one and allowing NFT collectors to yield farm and stake.