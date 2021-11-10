checkAd

Jackpot Digital Signs California's Pit River Casino

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent pursuant to a licensing agreement with Pit River Casino located in Burney, California to install one of the Company's Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"). The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are very excited to welcome Pit River Casino as the newest client of Jackpot Digital. Our Jackpot Blitz™ ETG will enable Pit River to offer guests a live, socially interactive poker experience that replicates and even enhances the experience of a live dealer. Players and Casinos alike see how engaging and fun Jackpot Blitz™ is, and that is now being reflected in increased demand for our product, especially with tribal casinos in North America."

Pit River Casino GM, Eric Wright, comments "Jackpot Blitz™ is such a cool product! We have shown the BlitzTM product videos to some of our poker players who can't wait to play on it. The cutting-edge technology mixed with the social aspects of Poker are sure to be a draw to the casino property."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian,
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur, and the customary regulatory approvals for this transaction may not be obtained.

Disclaimer

