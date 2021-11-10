checkAd

As Two Leaders Announce Retirement, Rich Products Adds to Executive Team and Sets Stage for Transformational Change

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Two top executives instrumental to the success of Rich Products (Rich's) are passing the baton to a new generation of leaders in a thoughtfully orchestrated transition that leverages their significant contributions at the 76-year-old global, family-owned food company and paves the way for transformational change. President and Chief Operating Officer, U.S.-Canada Region Ray Burke will retire Dec. 31, 2021, followed by Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Deuschle on March 31, 2022.

"Ray, Jim and I have known each other for most of our professional careers and I'm infinitely proud of their leadership and all they've done to create the position of strength Rich Products operates from today," said Rich's President and CEO Richard Ferranti. "Their focus, discipline and vision have been critical to our ability to emerge from the pandemic with a strong global business, healthy balance sheet, diversified portfolio and aggressive growth plans."

Kevin Spratt has been promoted to president, U.S.-Canada region and David Faturos has been promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer. Dave Cowperthwait will join the executive team as executive vice president, chief supply chain officer, a newly created role at Rich's. Beyond the core executive team, Rich's announced a number of additional leadership changes including Lauren Lopez, who has been promoted to senior vice president, foodservice division. Also, Rich's has announced the creation of a new Transformation Office, which will be overseen by Georgia Dachille, executive vice president, chief innovation, strategy and transformation officer, and led by Kristin Alongi, who has been named vice president, business transformation. This office will be tasked with creating an organized, focused strategy and governance process around the organization's portfolio, productivity and digital transformation initiatives.

Ray Burke's contributions as president and COO of Rich's US-Canada business culminate a 40-year career with Rich's, during which he rose through the ranks to lead the company's consumer brands, foodservice, in-store bakery, deli and ingredients divisions, as well as its demand creation and all category business unit teams. Burke has also served as executive sponsor for Rich's Workplace Inclusion Advisory Team.

