As two leaders announce retirement, Rich Products adds to executive team and sets stage for transformational change

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Two top executives instrumental to the success of Rich Products (Rich's) are passing the baton to a new generation of leaders in a thoughtfully orchestrated transition that leverages their significant contributions at the 76-year-old global, family-owned food company and paves the way for transformational change. President and Chief Operating Officer, U.S.-Canada Region Ray Burke will retire Dec. 31, 2021, followed by Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Deuschle on March 31, 2022.

"Ray, Jim and I have known each other for most of our professional careers and I'm infinitely proud of their leadership and all they've done to create the position of strength Rich Products operates from today," said Rich's President and CEO Richard Ferranti. "Their focus, discipline and vision have been critical to our ability to emerge from the pandemic with a strong global business, healthy balance sheet, diversified portfolio and aggressive growth plans."