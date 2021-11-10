checkAd

Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Launches New Offering and Education Initiatives for Diabetes Awareness Month

New Subscription Plan to Offer Users Flexible and Convenient Product AccessVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FSE:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving …

New Subscription Plan to Offer Users Flexible and Convenient Product Access

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FSE:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to launch the MediSure Advantage subscription plan option for patients as part of its Diabetes Awareness Month initiatives.

The MediSure Advantage subscription plan will connect customers with flexible shipment options for the products they need most at the pace that works best for them. Individual users can sign up to receive their products monthly, quarterly or semi-annually. The subscription plan includes a blood glucose monitoring system (single-user or multi-user for clinical settings) and test strips. In addition to customizing the order frequency, users may customize the number of test strips per order. They will be available in intervals of one hundred up to four hundred.

Beyond the convenience of automated orders, the MediSure Advantage plan provides individuals with other bonuses such as free shipping on all orders, free battery replacements, alcohol wipes and lancets. Advantage holders will also have access to a dedicated customer service agent for priority troubleshooting. Through it's "I AM COVERED" program, MediSure offers direct billing with insurance companies and government formularies in most provinces and territories.

"Diabetes afflicts roughly three million Canadians, and the need for cost-effective, accessible management tools continues to grow," said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower. "I'm thrilled by the MediSure team's continued innovation and dedication towards lowering the burdens of diabetes management. The newly launched MediSure Advantage is one part of our e-commerce and product distribution strategy to make integrated health solutions more conveniently available to patients."

The MediSure Advantage plan is one facet of the activities and education initiatives launched by MediSure to mark Diabetes Awareness Month this November. Many Canadians living with chronic conditions have struggled with healthcare disruptions over the past 20 months, despite the pandemic catapulting healthcare issues to the forefront of society. Diabetes in Canada is of particular concern as the diagnosis rate is rising due to three main factors: an ageing population, obesity and hereditary factors.

