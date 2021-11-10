checkAd

Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Achilles Therapeutics Sign Research, Option and License Agreement to Develop Optimized T Cell Therapies

Secarna's LNAplusTM ASOs have the potential to optimize personalized T cell therapies being developed by AchillesSecarna's industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform LNAplusTM enables discovery and research of ASOs against undisclosed …

  • Secarna's LNAplusTM ASOs have the potential to optimize personalized T cell therapies being developed by Achilles
  • Secarna's industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform LNAplusTM enables discovery and research of ASOs against undisclosed targets in the area of immune oncology

MUNICH, GERMANY and MARTINSRIED, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets, today announced that the Company has entered into a research, option and license agreement with Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited ("Achilles"), a member of the Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) group of companies, in the field of immune oncology.

Secarna will employ its commercially validated discovery and development platform, LNAplusTM, to generate ASO candidates against selected targets that potentially play a central role in the ex vivo optimization of personalized T cell therapies being developed by Achilles. Following in vitro testing performed by Secarna, Achilles will conduct production feasibility and optimization testing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Secarna will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, a target-based technology access fee as well as option exercise fees. Secarna is also eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales of personalized T cell therapies developed and commercialized under this collaboration.

"We are excited to collaborate with Achilles and jointly work on a highly innovative approach to optimize T cell therapies with our LNAplusTM-based ASOs," said Alexander Gebauer, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "By combining our industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide platform with Achilles' expertise in the field of T cell therapies, we see the potential to break new ground in the treatment of cancer patients."

About Secarna's proprietary drug discovery and development platform, LNAplus(TM)

Secarna's proprietary, customized LNAplusTM platform is being applied to the discovery, testing and selection of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) for pre-clinical and clinical development. LNAplusTM encompasses all aspects of drug discovery and pre-clinical development and has proven to be fast, reliable, scalable and efficient, enabling the discovery of novel antisense-based therapies for challenging or currently undruggable targets.The platform includes the powerful proprietary OligofyerTM bioinformatics pipeline, a streamlined, high efficiency screening process, including Secarna's proprietary LNA-Vit(r)oxTM safety test system, as well as target-specific functional assays. Secarna's platform and ASOs have been validated by numerous in-house projects as well as in several academic and industry collaborations.

Seite 1 von 2
Achilles Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 14:15  |  31   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Achilles Therapeutics Sign Research, Option and License Agreement to Develop Optimized T Cell Therapies Secarna's LNAplusTM ASOs have the potential to optimize personalized T cell therapies being developed by AchillesSecarna's industry-leading antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform LNAplusTM enables discovery and research of ASOs against undisclosed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces ...
Global Diversified Marketing Group Announces Closing of $5 Million Common Stock Purchase ...
Evotec SE Announces Closing of Public Offering
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Settles Convertible Promissory Note
Idaho Champion Gold Announces Appointment of New CFO
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...