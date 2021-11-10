NuRAN Provides Corporate Update QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR) (OTC PINK:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its operations:NuRAN currently has 10 sites live in Cameroon. … QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR) (OTC PINK:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its operations: NuRAN currently has 10 sites live in Cameroon. An additional site is partially built and is expected to come on stream shortly. Initial subscription data is suggesting a 37% subscription rate on average for the 10 sites. NuRAN's internal revenue projections are currently based on a conservative 25% subscription rate. Additional subscription data on live sites will be updated and announced periodically. The Cameroon revenue projections are also expected to be increased as the selected sites are reflecting greater population densities and better average revenue per user ("ARPU") than the initial management projected business case analysis. "We are extremely pleased with the initial subscription data as it further enhances that our 25% subscription rates used in our projections are not only conservative but easily achievable. This data will further demonstrate the tremendous value proposition of our current contracts and future expected contracts" stated Francis Letourneau, CEO of NuRAN.

NuRAN had originally targeted 48 sites to be live in Cameroon by the end of October with another 74 sites from the initial contract with Orange to be delivered before the network freeze on December 15. Due to global supply and logistic chain delays (specifically a delay in the shipment of batteries to power the sites) NuRAN missed the original target date in October. NuRAN has now received the batteries needed for the initial 48 sites in Africa and is in the process of deployment.

All materials needed including batteries for the initial 60 site roll out projected by NuRAN in DRC for year-end have now arrived in country. NuRAN will update the market with both roll out data and subscription data before year end.

NuRAN is also pleased to report that advanced negotiations are progressing with three Mobile Network Operators for three or more new countries and for over 1000 additional sites that would add to the current 2242 sites under contract.

As reported in the October Monthly Progress Report, NuRAN is furthering its plan to debt finance the delivery of contracts with large development banks or otherwise referred to as a development financial institutions ("DFI's"). NuRAN has hired two consulting groups proposed by the potential lenders from the telecom space to support this initiative.

As specified in the contract with Orange DRC, NuRAN will manage all commercial activities on site including distribution of airtime, sim cards, phone sales and mobile money locally branded as ‘Orange Money'. This contract will be in place before the first sites are live and generating additional revenue for NuRAN. About NuRAN Wireless Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3 Nuran Wireless Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Diskussion: 5G Wireless - Hotstock - Nuran Wireless WKN A2QEX0 Wertpapier

Nuran Wireless Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: Accesswire | 10.11.2021, 14:18 | | 32 0 | 0 10.11.2021, 14:18 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer