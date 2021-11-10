Twin Vee PowerCats Co. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on November 15

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the third quarter of 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call and Q&A:

Toll-Free: 1-800-430-8332

Toll/International: 1-773-341-1662

Conference ID: 4939894

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE

Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend.

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investors" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer and manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for over 26 years. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water™.

CONTACT:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

772-429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

