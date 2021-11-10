Galaxy Next Generation to Host First Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call on Monday, November 15, 2021

checkAd

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that it will host its first quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings results conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. Galaxy CEO Gary LeCroy and CFO Magen McGahee will discuss the Company's quarterly results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and address shareholder questions.

The details for the conference call can be found below.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Dial-in: 1-888-506-0062 (Domestic)

1-973-528-0011 (International)

Entry Code: 382966

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to IR@GalaxyNext.us prior to the call. Galaxy will do their best to answer all questions.

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2559/43663

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available through November 29, 2022 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 382966.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



