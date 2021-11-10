checkAd

BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order for 500 KNG2 Series Radios from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK") today announced that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 500 of BK's KNG2 …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK") today announced that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 500 of BK's KNG2 Series radios for purchase and deployment.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is dedicated to the fire protection and stewardship of over 31 million acres of California's privately-owned wildlands. In addition, the Department provides varied emergency services in 36 of the State's 58 counties via contracts with local governments. The Department's fire prevention program consists of multiple activities including wildland pre-fire engineering, vegetation management, fire planning, education and law enforcement. Beyond its wildland firefighting role, CAL FIRE is an "all-risk" department, and will dispatch an engine and crew to the scene of an auto accidents; hazardous material spills; swift water rescues; search and rescue missions; civil disturbances; train wrecks; floods, earthquakes and more.

BK's President, Tim Vitou, commented, "We are pleased to have this opportunity to continue to support CAL FIRE's portable communications needs with our KNG2 Series radios. The agency's fire professionals play a critical role keeping Californians safe from the dangerous wildfires we've all seen on the news, and with their vast geographic area of responsibility, including non-fire rescue and emergency services, it is integral that CAL FIRE's communications technology is robust and reliable to ensure effective and secure field operations. We're delighted to provide our KNG2 Series portable communications technology to help CAL FIRE in its mission to keep local communities safe and protected during fire emergencies as well as other situations requiring emergency response efforts."

About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Seite 1 von 3
BK Technologies Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order for 500 KNG2 Series Radios from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK") today announced that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 500 of BK's KNG2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces ...
Global Diversified Marketing Group Announces Closing of $5 Million Common Stock Purchase ...
Evotec SE Announces Closing of Public Offering
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Settles Convertible Promissory Note
Idaho Champion Gold Announces Appointment of New CFO
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.10.21BK Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, November 11, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21BK Technologies Appoints Sean Conroy as Director of Supply Chain
Accesswire | Analysen
15.10.21Helena, MT Fire Department Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Accesswire | Analysen