BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order for 500 KNG2 Series Radios from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK") today announced that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 500 of BK's KNG2 Series radios for purchase and deployment.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is dedicated to the fire protection and stewardship of over 31 million acres of California's privately-owned wildlands. In addition, the Department provides varied emergency services in 36 of the State's 58 counties via contracts with local governments. The Department's fire prevention program consists of multiple activities including wildland pre-fire engineering, vegetation management, fire planning, education and law enforcement. Beyond its wildland firefighting role, CAL FIRE is an "all-risk" department, and will dispatch an engine and crew to the scene of an auto accidents; hazardous material spills; swift water rescues; search and rescue missions; civil disturbances; train wrecks; floods, earthquakes and more.
BK's President, Tim Vitou, commented, "We are pleased to have this opportunity to continue to support CAL FIRE's portable communications needs with our KNG2 Series radios. The agency's fire professionals play a critical role keeping Californians safe from the dangerous wildfires we've all seen on the news, and with their vast geographic area of responsibility, including non-fire rescue and emergency services, it is integral that CAL FIRE's communications technology is robust and reliable to ensure effective and secure field operations. We're delighted to provide our KNG2 Series portable communications technology to help CAL FIRE in its mission to keep local communities safe and protected during fire emergencies as well as other situations requiring emergency response efforts."
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.
