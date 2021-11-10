BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order for 500 KNG2 Series Radios from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK") today announced that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has placed an order for 500 of BK's KNG2 Series radios for purchase and deployment.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is dedicated to the fire protection and stewardship of over 31 million acres of California's privately-owned wildlands. In addition, the Department provides varied emergency services in 36 of the State's 58 counties via contracts with local governments. The Department's fire prevention program consists of multiple activities including wildland pre-fire engineering, vegetation management, fire planning, education and law enforcement. Beyond its wildland firefighting role, CAL FIRE is an "all-risk" department, and will dispatch an engine and crew to the scene of an auto accidents; hazardous material spills; swift water rescues; search and rescue missions; civil disturbances; train wrecks; floods, earthquakes and more.