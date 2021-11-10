The Glimpse Group and D-ID Partner to Bring Life to the Metaverse with AI, VR & AR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / The Glimpse Group , Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR) (FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced a partnership with D-ID , a leader in Artificial Intelligence ("AI")-driven creative media, to collaborate on multiple AI/VR/AR products that breathe life into the Metaverse.

Combining aspects of AI, AR, VR, social media, online gaming, and other services, the Metaverse is a rapidly-emerging space that adds a third dimension to the internet and makes it accessible in a richer, more seamless way. We believe that the Metaverse is a "blue ocean", with much of the technology to make it possible and engaging yet to be developed. We expect this partnership to be an important step in that direction.

Leveraging the unique core competencies of D-ID and Glimpse, the partnership between the two companies aims to bring a new dimension to the Metaverse. The jointly-developed technologies and products will combine D-ID's highly-realistic AI-powered Creative Reality™ technology with Glimpse Group's advanced VR/AR solutions. Together, they are expected to create experiences for Metaverse users which are more immediate and realistic.

"In our view, the Metaverse is going to change everything, the way humans interact with each other, the way we see the world, and the kinds of possessions we own," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "From commerce, to entertainment, from dating to healthcare, the success of the Metaverse depends on realistic digital personas in order for people to embrace it as an essential part of their daily lives. They will dance at virtual concerts, enjoy museums with friends, interact with brands, and more if they feel the experiences are truly immersive and the avatars are relatable. Our collaboration with Glimpse will shape and bring life to the Metaverse."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse added: "Artificial Intelligence is expected to play a key part in the Metaverse, and combining D-ID's cutting edge technology with Glimpse's immersive VR and AR solutions will allow companies across many industries to preview the direction the Metaverse will take."