checkAd

The Glimpse Group and D-ID Partner to Bring Life to the Metaverse with AI, VR & AR

Harnessing AI-powered synthetic media with the visual power of Augmented & Virtual Reality to enhance viewing and interaction in the MetaverseNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), …

Harnessing AI-powered synthetic media with the visual power of Augmented & Virtual Reality to enhance viewing and interaction in the Metaverse

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced a partnership with D-ID, a leader in Artificial Intelligence ("AI")-driven creative media, to collaborate on multiple AI/VR/AR products that breathe life into the Metaverse.

Combining aspects of AI, AR, VR, social media, online gaming, and other services, the Metaverse is a rapidly-emerging space that adds a third dimension to the internet and makes it accessible in a richer, more seamless way. We believe that the Metaverse is a "blue ocean", with much of the technology to make it possible and engaging yet to be developed. We expect this partnership to be an important step in that direction.

Leveraging the unique core competencies of D-ID and Glimpse, the partnership between the two companies aims to bring a new dimension to the Metaverse. The jointly-developed technologies and products will combine D-ID's highly-realistic AI-powered Creative Reality™ technology with Glimpse Group's advanced VR/AR solutions. Together, they are expected to create experiences for Metaverse users which are more immediate and realistic.

"In our view, the Metaverse is going to change everything, the way humans interact with each other, the way we see the world, and the kinds of possessions we own," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "From commerce, to entertainment, from dating to healthcare, the success of the Metaverse depends on realistic digital personas in order for people to embrace it as an essential part of their daily lives. They will dance at virtual concerts, enjoy museums with friends, interact with brands, and more if they feel the experiences are truly immersive and the avatars are relatable. Our collaboration with Glimpse will shape and bring life to the Metaverse."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse added: "Artificial Intelligence is expected to play a key part in the Metaverse, and combining D-ID's cutting edge technology with Glimpse's immersive VR and AR solutions will allow companies across many industries to preview the direction the Metaverse will take."

Seite 1 von 3
Glimpse Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Glimpse Group and D-ID Partner to Bring Life to the Metaverse with AI, VR & AR Harnessing AI-powered synthetic media with the visual power of Augmented & Virtual Reality to enhance viewing and interaction in the MetaverseNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces ...
Global Diversified Marketing Group Announces Closing of $5 Million Common Stock Purchase ...
Evotec SE Announces Closing of Public Offering
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Settles Convertible Promissory Note
Idaho Champion Gold Announces Appointment of New CFO
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.11.21The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Accesswire | Analysen
29.10.21The Glimpse Group Announces a $15.0 Million Private Placement Financing with Institutional Investors
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21The Glimpse Group Announces Public Listing On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Accesswire | Analysen
26.10.21Fortell Reality and GameChanger Charity to Deliver Virtual Reality Therapy to Hospitalized Children
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21The Glimpse Group Provides Preliminary Unaudited Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Strong Revenue Growth Results
Accesswire | Analysen