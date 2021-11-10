St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

The Company currently has 123,029,341 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have approximately 30,757,335 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(FRA:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announced that it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a " Share ") on the basis of four (4) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the " Consolidation "). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on November 3, 2021.

The Company intends to also proceed with consolidating its outstanding options and warrants on a ratio of four (4) to one (1), with the result that each consolidated option and warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of four (4) times its original exercise price.

The Consolidation is being proposed in order to provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation.

About St. Anthony Gold Corp.

St. Anthony Gold Corp., a Canadian-based mineral exploration corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SEE THE COMPANY'S WEB SITE AT

https://stanthonygoldcorp.com

Email to info@stanthonygoldcorp.com

Contact: Peter Wilson CEO - 604-649-0945

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

