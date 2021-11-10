checkAd

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation Announces Corporate Update on Milestones, Upcoming Product Launches, Strategy and Direction

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company that provides business services, is pleased to provide an update on its recent milestones, and upcoming product launches as well as corporate strategy and direction.

"We remain focused on developing synergies with an emphasis to the bottom line, brand recognition and shareholder value. Our team continues to reimagine business services and will deliver sustainable disruptive solutions to SMB's via ATHC brands and affiliates. We will continue to focus on product quality and innovation. We remain determined to meet the evolving challenges and help alleviate pain points faced by local business owners during today's somewhat turbulent business environment " said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC. "We are closing out 2021 with strong momentum, as we fully realize the impact of our 2021 initiatives and begin to prepare for a very robust 2022. ATHC will be making a number of big announcements throughout the remainder of the year."

Milestones

ATHC strategically expanded its Advisory Board and appointed veteran industry icons to its advisory board. Gary Levi, entrepreneur with a long career in government and extensive expertise in domestic and international trade, marketing and public relations. Kent Swig, real estate mogul, hotelier, co-founder of DiGau (gold. backed crypto), entrepreneur, public speaker , frequent guest on Bloomberg. Stephanie Wooten a payment industry veteran with focus revenue management and extensive experience in domestic and global electronic payment sectors. In the last 20 years, Stephanie built and lead sales teams at ADP, First Data (now Nasdaq: FISV) and Vantiv (now FIS)

The Company achieved "Current" with OTC Markets and its equity is now more accessible for trading.

ATHC signed a definitive reseller agreement with Atlas MBA, a business services provider with a staff of 60 and 2200 clients nationwide. Atlas MBA's operates a number of subsidiaries, it primarily focuses on payment solutions.

Successful Product Deployments & Upcoming Launches

In the past several years we have analyzed a multitude of hardships and inefficiencies faced by SMB's. Our team reimagined SMB environments in today's world. Our solutions provide a broad spectrum of services for local businesses, disrupting antiquated workflows and processes and enable small businesses to excel. Our brands are affordable, interconnected, optimized and pave the way for SMB's to compete with conglomerates.

