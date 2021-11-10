Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Providing Shareholder Update on all Developments Using their eCell Technology and Impact of Recent Infrastructure Bill

Starting with the Solar Powered Spree® golf cars. To meet increased interest and scale for future growth TPII opened its Las Vegas manufacturing facility to streamline and expand production. In addition, in September TPII signed their first Spree® Distribution Agreement with Phoenix based San Tan Golf Carts and are evaluating several others. "With the infrastructure now in place and heightened interest, I feel the Spree® will become a significant driver of revenue and continued strong growth for 2022 and beyond, said, Murray Goldenberg, President TPII.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to update all stakeholders of their leading applications of its eCell technology. In addition, management researched the key sections of the recently passed Infrastructure Bill and will be exploring capital funding opportunities in the form of Grants and Loan Guarantees through the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office. Management is moving quickly through the application process and will prioritize the least dilutive method to fund the Company.

The eTower® is the first ultra-fast charging industrial portable lighting solution with the capability to reduce diesel consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional products. Over the last few months TPII developed strong B2B relationships with Cooper Rentals and Frontier Power Products as the first two industrial clients for the revolutionary product. "Along with the fuel cost savings, we see a unique advantage to obtaining carbon credits for our B2B clients as a differentiating advantage for TPII in the $2.5 billion portable lighting market", commented Mr. Goldenberg.

The EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet, which the Company specifically engineered for remote off-grid industrial applications will dramatically reduce fuel consumption, annual maintenance and perform autonomously in extreme cold environments. TPII transported a GenSet to Vancouver, BC for a muti-city demonstration tour for Frontier Power Products, Inc through November 29th with very positive initial feedback. Mr. Goldenberg continued," The GenSet may prove to be the most impactful product we designed and produced to date. The remote villages and towns that rely on diesel power to light and heat their homes and business will see a dramatic reduction in their diesel fuel consumption and a more stable current. The Company is extremely confident with the GenSet's performance and are looking forward to long partnership with the entire Frontier team".