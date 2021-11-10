checkAd

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Providing Shareholder Update on all Developments Using their eCell Technology and Impact of Recent Infrastructure Bill

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to update all stakeholders …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to update all stakeholders of their leading applications of its eCell technology. In addition, management researched the key sections of the recently passed Infrastructure Bill and will be exploring capital funding opportunities in the form of Grants and Loan Guarantees through the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office. Management is moving quickly through the application process and will prioritize the least dilutive method to fund the Company.

Starting with the Solar Powered Spree® golf cars. To meet increased interest and scale for future growth TPII opened its Las Vegas manufacturing facility to streamline and expand production. In addition, in September TPII signed their first Spree® Distribution Agreement with Phoenix based San Tan Golf Carts and are evaluating several others. "With the infrastructure now in place and heightened interest, I feel the Spree® will become a significant driver of revenue and continued strong growth for 2022 and beyond, said, Murray Goldenberg, President TPII.

The eTower® is the first ultra-fast charging industrial portable lighting solution with the capability to reduce diesel consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional products. Over the last few months TPII developed strong B2B relationships with Cooper Rentals and Frontier Power Products as the first two industrial clients for the revolutionary product. "Along with the fuel cost savings, we see a unique advantage to obtaining carbon credits for our B2B clients as a differentiating advantage for TPII in the $2.5 billion portable lighting market", commented Mr. Goldenberg.

The EEL Diesel Hybrid GenSet, which the Company specifically engineered for remote off-grid industrial applications will dramatically reduce fuel consumption, annual maintenance and perform autonomously in extreme cold environments. TPII transported a GenSet to Vancouver, BC for a muti-city demonstration tour for Frontier Power Products, Inc through November 29th with very positive initial feedback. Mr. Goldenberg continued," The GenSet may prove to be the most impactful product we designed and produced to date. The remote villages and towns that rely on diesel power to light and heat their homes and business will see a dramatic reduction in their diesel fuel consumption and a more stable current. The Company is extremely confident with the GenSet's performance and are looking forward to long partnership with the entire Frontier team".

Seite 1 von 3
Triad Pro Innovators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
10.11.2021, 14:40  |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Providing Shareholder Update on all Developments Using their eCell Technology and Impact of Recent Infrastructure Bill LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to update all stakeholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters ...
GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
Pennexx Has Retained Its SEC Attorney to Begin the Process of Regaining Its Fully SEC Reporting ...
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Roland Wandeler
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces ...
Global Diversified Marketing Group Announces Closing of $5 Million Common Stock Purchase ...
Evotec SE Announces Closing of Public Offering
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Settles Convertible Promissory Note
Idaho Champion Gold Announces Appointment of New CFO
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21TPII and OWVI Collaborate on Onshoring of Chinese Crypto Mining Operations
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21TPII and Frontier Power Products to Conduct Private Demonstrations of the Triad EEL, Diesel Hybrid Genset
Accesswire | Analysen