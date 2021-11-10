Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) Announces Keynotes and General Session Speakers for Executive Forum 2022

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) , a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the keynote and general session speaker lineup for its Executive Forum 2022 , to be held in-person on Feb. 21-23, 2022 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The multi-day event will gather third-party benefit administrator and self-funding industry executive leadership together in-person, featuring some of HCAA's highly requested speakers from past events.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Executive Forum 2022 will be held live and in-person again, featuring some of our most requested speakers from past events," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "Our team has worked diligently throughout the pandemic to reimagine the conference experience for our self-funding community. Now, after nearly two years of virtual programming, we are looking forward to being able to connect with everyone in-person as we look to continue the timely and impactful conversations shaping our industry."

To kick-off Executive Forum 2022, day one will provide networking opportunities for first time attendees, as well as a dazzling welcome reception for all Executive Forum attendees. Day two will begin with the keynote, "Health Care Resilience," from Dr. Marty Makary, The New York Times bestselling author, John Hopkins surgeon and professor of health policy. His session will share how new payment designs and advocacy efforts are changing the future of health care.

In addition to many networking sessions and receptions, Ernie Clevenger, president and CTO of CareHere, LLC and publisher of MyHealthGuide, will emcee the event, introducing an educational lineup of industry expert speakers covering the following general topics:

Should You Be Worried About Cybersecurity? A Conversation with Rafael Peleaz Aguilar and Ramesh Kumar - Rafael Peleaz Aguilar, VP and CISO, of Pan-American Life Group and Ramesh Kumar, co-founder and CEO of zakipointHealth and host and creator of HCAA's podcasts, Voices of Self-Funding

- Rafael Peleaz Aguilar, VP and CISO, of Pan-American Life Group and Ramesh Kumar, co-founder and CEO of zakipointHealth and host and creator of HCAA's podcasts, Avoiding the Great Resignation: Attracting and Retaining Employees When Everyone's Looking for an Exit - Curt Steinhorst, noted speaker, author and CEO of Focuswise Inc.

- Curt Steinhorst, noted speaker, author and CEO of Focuswise Inc. Selling in a Virtual World - Robert Stevenson, noted author and international keynote speaker

- Robert Stevenson, noted author and international keynote speaker Concierge Case Management: Empowering Patients, Impacting Plans - Sally-Ann Polson, president and CEO, MedWatch and Casey Billington, BSN, RN, CCTC, co-founder and COO, Concierge Nurse Navigators and moderated by John Youngs, CSFS, CEO, Prodigy Health Insurance Services, LLC

- Sally-Ann Polson, president and CEO, MedWatch and Casey Billington, BSN, RN, CCTC, co-founder and COO, Concierge Nurse Navigators and moderated by John Youngs, CSFS, CEO, Prodigy Health Insurance Services, LLC Transforming Personal Impact and Team Culture with "Yes, And" - Galen Emmanuele, international keynote speaker on team culture, EQ and leadership

- Galen Emmanuele, international keynote speaker on team culture, EQ and leadership The Future of Health and Medicine: Where Can Technology Take Us? - Dr. Daniel Kraft, physician, scientist, inventor, entrepreneur and innovator

- Dr. Daniel Kraft, physician, scientist, inventor, entrepreneur and innovator Understanding the Latest Legal Changes - and What the Changes Mean for Your Business - John Barlament, partner, employee benefits attorney, Quarles & Brady LLP

- John Barlament, partner, employee benefits attorney, Quarles & Brady LLP How to Equip and Empower Patients to Lower Health Care Costs - Marshall Allen, noted author of "Never Pay the First Bill," journalist and investigative reporter

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the Executive Forum 2022. Online registration is available until February 16, 2022. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

