SQID's Chiefs Esports Announces Two Year Strategic Partnership with Manchester United Star Jesse Lingard and Jlingz Esports

The strategic partnership will be focused on global growth and expansion of both brands, shared knowledge and collaborative efforts across some partners, and the development of an international Esports Academy pathway for aspiring esports talent.

Jesse Lingard said, "I'm hugely excited for this partnership. Everyone knows I want to compete at the highest level in everything I'm involved in, and The Chiefs are perineal winners in the esports space so joining forces was an amazing opportunity. We're both dedicated to the development of our teams on the international scene which will allow us to connect to global audiences and fans which for me is really exciting. We're also committing to the development and creation of opportunities for young aspiring esports athletes at grassroots level, so together we'll be able to create and offer something previously not seen which we can all be proud of. It's a really exciting time for both our organisations and I cannot wait to get started."

"This partnership will open global opportunities for both clubs that will enable us to authentically connect with international fans." Nick Bobir, CEO of The Chiefs, said. "We are very excited to combine the expertise from esports and elite traditional sports. For us this is a step towards bridging the gap between the two regions, and creating more opportunities for teams, players, and brands."

Initially, the two will focus on partner collaborations, and a mutual competitive title; Rainbow Six: Siege. Currently, The Chiefs are the back-to-back-to-back 3x title holders of the Oceanic National Championship and reigning APAC Pro League: South Division champions, and JLINGZ esports competes in the UKIN Nationals Second Division.

More details regarding the Esports Academy will be revealed in the coming months. Both parties are aspiring to develop competitive pathways for players, but also educational pathways for staff, recognising the lack of international opportunities currently available for other areas of esports management.