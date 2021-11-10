checkAd

University of Waterloo to use Cloud DX Tech to Improve Treatment for Neurological Disorders Affecting 1 in 6 People

UWaterloo's Faculty of Health to use Cloud DX's Connected Health TM to supplement in-clinic assessment with data gathered at home to advance personalized care for patients with neurological disorders such as stroke, dementia, and/or Parkinson's …

UWaterloo's Faculty of Health to use Cloud DX's Connected Health TM to supplement in-clinic assessment with data gathered at home to advance personalized care for patients with neurological disorders such as stroke, dementia, and/or Parkinson's disease

News in Summary

  • Contract with UWaterloo to span years and impact hundreds of patients
  • 1 in 6 people are impacted by neurological disorders
  • New Connected Health TM use case will support patients with neurodegenerative diseases and/or neurological injuries

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF) , Researchers from the University of Waterloo's Faculty of Health have partnered with Cloud DX, whose Connected Health TM Virtual Care Platform will augment care of those suffering with neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, stroke, dementia, and more. The team at University of Waterloo will integrate Connected Health TM into their research program to collect vital health data insights supplementary to clinic visits. Connected Health TM enables care teams to access data gathered from home and create personalized treatments tailored specifically around each patient's needs. The research will start in early 2022. Similar contracts involving the Connected Health TM Virtual Care Platform announced so far in 2021 include:

  • reimbursed RPM contract with Maxwell Telecare;
  • direct to patient e-commerce agreement with Dagamma;
  • partnership with Prizm Media; bringing Cloud DX access to more than 1 million patients in North America. 1

Dr. Bill McIlroy of University of Waterloo said, "With the help of Cloud DX's Connected Health TM platform, we'll be able to deliver unprecedented personalized care for each neurological patient. That means the potential for better care that can lead to superior health outcomes and improved quality of life. Having access to this data collected at home provides unique opportunities to transform health monitoring and care. The Cloud DX platform's advancements, along with advances in wearable technologies, will afford our clinicians the opportunity to better adjust and personalize their treatment approach based on individual patients' experiences and measurable numbers acquired at home. It's like the difference between a one-size-fits-all approach versus a custom-tailored wardrobe. Since each patient is unique, the custom-tailored approach creates a better fit and the potential for a vastly superior deliverable."

