Lexaria 2022 R&D Programs to Include Investigations into Alzheimer's Disease and Diabetes

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces its plans for several new and ongoing DehydraTECHTM applied …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX)(Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces its plans for several new and ongoing DehydraTECHTM applied R&D programs for 2022. The studies mentioned herein are only a fraction of Lexaria's 2022 work programs.

"Calendar 2022 will continue to see significant milestones in utilizing DehydraTECH-CBD for investigation of heart disease and hypertension; and separately, for oral nicotine delivery as an alternative to smoking", said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "We are delighted to announce that DehydraTECH as an enhanced drug delivery platform will also be evaluated for characteristics and potential treatment options for hormone replacement, dementia, rheumatoid disease and diabetes."

Heart disease is the #1 killer in the US, responsible for the deaths of 659,000 Americans each year; and cigarette smoking is the #3 killer in the US, responsible for the deaths of 480,000 Americans per year. Lexaria continues its unwavering commitment to lessening the loss of life in these areas and will detail these advanced work programs in the heart disease and nicotine sectors in separate communications.

During 2022, Lexaria will also be conducting pharmacokinetic ("PK") and efficacy modelling studies in animals to evaluate DehydraTECH's ability to improve the delivery characteristics of many other drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") and determine whether there might be commercial benefit to continue with further pursuit within different market sectors. The following studies are part of approximately 12 applied R&D programs planned for 2022 (tentative start dates are included):

HOR-A22-1: April, 2022. This PK study will evaluate the ability of DehydraTECH to enhance the delivery characteristics of estrogen. Estrogen helps to control the menstrual cycle but also controls cholesterol and protects bone health. The hormone replacement market is estimated at $46.5 billion in 2027.

DEM-A22-1: July, 2022. This efficacy study will evaluate DehydraTECH-CBD with and without nicotine for the potential treatment of dementia. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and accounts for at least 60% of all cases, and nicotine is already showing promising results related to Alzheimer's treatment. An estimated 55 million people worldwide are currently affected by dementia, with 78 million expected to be living with some form of dementia by 2030. The dementia drug treatment market is estimated at $19.6 billion in 2026.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.11.21Lexaria Announces Ambitious New Hypertension Study HYPER-H21-4
Accesswire | Analysen
01.11.21Lexaria Announces R&D Program to Compare First and Only FDA-Approved Prescription Cannabidiol
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21Lexaria's Technology Proven to Deliver Oral THC More Effectively
Accesswire | Analysen