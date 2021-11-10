+SUBSCRIBE and Figure Partner to Offer First DeFi Smart Subscription Platform and Investor Passport for Alternative Investment Funds

Partnership will integrate Figure's secondary marketplace on the Provenance blockchain with +SUBSCRIBE's leading order management system and electronic subscription document technology

Launch of +SUBSCRIBE Passport offers institutional investors, fund managers, and industry service providers with a powerful decentralized finance investor identity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / +SUBSCRIBE® , the leading order management system and electronic subscription document technology for alternative product transactions, today announced a strategic partnership with Figure Technologies, Inc. ("Figure"), a leading financial technology company that leverages blockchain technology to empower decentralized finance (DeFi), to launch the +SUBSCRIBE Passport, an industry standard and compliant smart subscription platform and universal investor identity that empowers private funds to quickly issue digital interests to their limited partners on Provenance . The new technology delivers a seamless on-ramp to the blockchain for the industry's largest investors and fund managers, ushering in a new DeFi era for alternative investments. As part of the partnership Figure will make a strategic investment in the company.

The +SUBSCRIBE Passport is a universal investor identity that allows investors to onboard into private funds across both the traditional and DeFi fund administration infrastructures. Institutional investors are able to invest in Provenance blockchain administered alternative investment funds using the Passport and thereby benefit from a portable and reusable data set of their investor information, real-time investor verification and subscription status tracking, and an embedded secondary market allowing for liquidity of their private fund interests.

The DeFi Smart Subscription Platform will allow institutional investors that invest in private equity, private credit, real estate, venture capital, co-invests, and hedge funds to completely digitize - eliminating the archaic manual, error-prone, and paper-based fund subscription process - and benefit from the efficiencies offered by blockchain technology. The seamless system-to-system integration maintains the industry's current standard process for investor onboarding to private funds and thus requires no additional effort on the part of the investor.