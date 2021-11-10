checkAd

Aker, BP to Sell about 5% of Aker BP in Private Placement

(PLX AI) – Aker, BP to sell about 5% of Aker BP ASA in private placement.To sell about 18 million shares, lifting the free float to 35% from 30% currentlyAker and BP are expected to participate in the Offering pro-rata to their current holdings in …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker, BP to sell about 5% of Aker BP ASA in private placement.
  • To sell about 18 million shares, lifting the free float to 35% from 30% currently
  • Aker and BP are expected to participate in the Offering pro-rata to their current holdings in the Company, i.e. approx. 57% of the shares are offered by Aker and approx. 43% of the shares are offered by BP
Autor: PLX AI
