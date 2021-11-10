checkAd

Genmab 9-Month Revenue, EBIT Top Consensus

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab 9-month EBIT DKK 2,209 million vs. estimate DKK 1,966 million.
  • 9-month revenue DKK 5,863 million vs. estimate DKK 5,696 million
  • Genmab already raised outlook earlier
  • Sees FY revenue DKK 7,900 - 8,500 million and FY EBIT DKK 2,300 - 3,200 million
