Genmab 9-Month Revenue, EBIT Top Consensus
(PLX AI) – Genmab 9-month EBIT DKK 2,209 million vs. estimate DKK 1,966 million.9-month revenue DKK 5,863 million vs. estimate DKK 5,696 millionGenmab already raised outlook earlierSees FY revenue DKK 7,900 - 8,500 million and FY EBIT DKK 2,300 - …
