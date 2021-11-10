Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 Q1 Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will release results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST; 8:00 a.m. PST) on November 15, 2021 to review the results for the first quarter. To listen and participate in the call, please register on this weblink https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2527/43678. After the formal presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Shareholders and other interested parties may ask questions through either the weblink or by calling 877-545-0320 (international 973-528-0002), participant access code is 927430. The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, until February 12, 2022.