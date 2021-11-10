checkAd

Patrizia Narrows FY Operating Income Outlook After 9-Month Earnings

(PLX AI) – Patrizia new Outlook FY operating income EUR 115-135 million, from EUR 100-145 million before.9-month operating income EUR 90.8 millionSays continues to expect increased business activity during Q4 2021 with further fee generation …

  • (PLX AI) – Patrizia new Outlook FY operating income EUR 115-135 million, from EUR 100-145 million before.
  • 9-month operating income EUR 90.8 million
  • Says continues to expect increased business activity during Q4 2021 with further fee generation especially in management and transaction fees
PATRIZIA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 23,94, was eine Steigerung von +4,77% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
10.11.2021, 17:44  |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Patrizia Narrows FY Operating Income Outlook After 9-Month Earnings (PLX AI) – Patrizia new Outlook FY operating income EUR 115-135 million, from EUR 100-145 million before.9-month operating income EUR 90.8 millionSays continues to expect increased business activity during Q4 2021 with further fee generation …