Patrizia Narrows FY Operating Income Outlook After 9-Month Earnings
(PLX AI) – Patrizia new Outlook FY operating income EUR 115-135 million, from EUR 100-145 million before.9-month operating income EUR 90.8 millionSays continues to expect increased business activity during Q4 2021 with further fee generation …
