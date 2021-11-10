checkAd

Zurich Airport October Traffic at 56.2% of 2019 Level

(PLX AI) – Flughafen Zurich October traffic 1,613,866 passengers, up 244% from last year but only 56.2% of 2019 level. Airport traffic exceeded 1.6 million people for the first time since the start of the pandemicZurich Airport now expects to handle …

  • (PLX AI) – Flughafen Zurich October traffic 1,613,866 passengers, up 244% from last year but only 56.2% of 2019 level.
  • Airport traffic exceeded 1.6 million people for the first time since the start of the pandemic
  • Zurich Airport now expects to handle around 10 million passengers in 2021. This represents around one third of 2019 volumes
Autor: PLX AI
