FLSmidth Promotes Mining Unit Head Keto to Group CEO as Schulz Leaves
(PLX AI) – FLSmidth appoints Mikko Keto as new Group CEO.Mikko Keto joined FLSmidth in January 2021 as President of FLSmidth’s Mining businessThomas Schulz, FLSmidth’s current Group CEO, has made the decision to take a role outside of the company, …
- (PLX AI) – FLSmidth appoints Mikko Keto as new Group CEO.
- Mikko Keto joined FLSmidth in January 2021 as President of FLSmidth’s Mining business
- Thomas Schulz, FLSmidth’s current Group CEO, has made the decision to take a role outside of the company, and will therefore step down as FLSmidth’s CEO by end of 2021
