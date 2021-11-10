Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Exercise of Share Options

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Argo announces that it has received notice of the exercise of options of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the share capital of the Company at an exercise price of £0.07 each. The aggregate gross proceeds of this exercise are £70,000.

Following admission of the above shares (which is expected to be on or around 12 November 2021), the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 468,082,335 and the total number of voting rights will therefore be 468,082,335. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Peter Wall

Chief Executive via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334 finnCap Ltd Corporate Finance Jonny Franklin-Adams Tim Harper Joint Corporate Broker Sunila de Silva +44 207 220 0500 Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations Emma Valgimigli Emma Hodges Salamander Davoudi argoblock@tancredigroup.com +44 7727 180 873 +44 7861 995 628 +44 7957 549 906

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View source version on accesswire.com: