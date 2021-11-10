Norwegian Air Chairman Bought 10,000 Shares
(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Chairman Svein Harald Øygard purchased 10,000 shares in the Company at an average price of NOK 11.81 per share. After the purchase, Øygard holds 1,534,281 shares in the Company
