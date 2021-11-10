Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Chairman Bought 10,000 Shares (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Chairman Svein Harald Øygard purchased 10,000 shares in the Company at an average price of NOK 11.81 per share. After the purchase, Øygard holds 1,534,281 shares in the Company



