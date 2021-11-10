Focus Universal Inc. Appoints Irving Kau as Vice President of Finance

Mr. Kau currently serves as a Managing Partner of both Elementz Ventures and KW Capital Partners, and during his tenure he has successfully invested and grown companies across various geographies. Prior to his work at Elementz Ventures and KWCP, he served as the head of Asia at GHS (now known as Seaport Global). Mr. Kau also previously served for approximately 10 years as Chief Financial Officer of a Nasdaq listed AgTech company with a blue chip investor base.

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) (the Company), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Irving Kau as Vice President of Finance and Head of Investor Relations.

While Mr. Kau is currently titled as VP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations, the Company expects him to assist with many roles, including building up the internal businesses processes and controls, external outreach and growth measures, as well as strengthen the financial reporting and the investor relations.

"We are very excited to welcome Irving Kau to the Focus Universal team." Said Dr. Desheng Wang, CEO of Focus Universal. "Mr. Kau will bring decades of experience in the capital markets to the team, working with numerous companies pre and post IPO. We are pleased to have Irving on board who is capable of communicating our disruptive technologies and products to the financial community as we embark on an exciting growth phase for the Company."

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed four disruptive patented technologies to solve the major problems facing hardware design, hardware production, software design and network communication facing both industries today. These technologies combined have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage, while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security for these industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

