Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz

(PLX AI) – Bilfinger hires FLSmidth CEO Thomas Schulz as new Chairman of the Executive Board.Schulz will start as CEO on March 1 2022In the interim period, Christina Johansson, CFO, has additionally assumed the tasks of Chairman of the Executive …

