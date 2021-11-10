Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
- (PLX AI) – Bilfinger hires FLSmidth CEO Thomas Schulz as new Chairman of the Executive Board.
- Schulz will start as CEO on March 1 2022
- In the interim period, Christina Johansson, CFO, has additionally assumed the tasks of Chairman of the Executive Board as Interim CEO
