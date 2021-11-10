Marvel Reports up to 50.6 g/t Gold over 0.5m, 2021 Phase One Drilling on the Black Fly Gold Project, Atikokan, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to report it has received assay results from its 2021 Phase 1 of drilling on its 100% owned Black Fly Gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to report it has received assay results from its 2021 Phase 1 of drilling on its 100% owned Black Fly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario (Figure 1). A total of nine diamond drill holes were completed for 1,116.25m (Table 1). Gold mineralization was intersected in all nine holes (Tables 2). The objective of the Phase 1 drill program was to drill fill-in holes and extend the historical Black Fly structure and investigate new gold bearing zones discovered in the 2021 surface and mapping program (see press release dated July 5,2021). The results of the Phase 1 drilling program were very successful in meeting objectives indicating the presence of high-grade and lower-grade gold in known and new gold bearing domains. Highlights from the drilling program include: Black Fly Northeast Zone (Figure 2) Drill hole BF21-19 intersected multiple gold domains, including 50.6 g/t gold over 0.5 m from 39.2 - 39.7m and together with hole BF21-18, extends the Black Fly Northeast Zone by 130 m to the northeast. Black Fly Main Zone (Figure 3) Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 1.06 g/t gold over 9.3 m from 14.3 - 27.7m.

from 14.3 - 27.7m. Drill hole BF21-16 intersected 0.79 g/t gold over 7.7 m from 7.3 - 15.0 m.

from 7.3 - 15.0 m. Drill hole BF21-14 intersected a broad mineralized zone with 18.2 m grading 0.21 g/t gold, including 1.74 g/t gold over 1.0 m. Mosquito Zone Drill hole BF21-15 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.96 g/t gold over 0.3 m from 7.7 - 8.0 m, corresponding to the 2021 discovery of up to 52.5 g/t gold in a grab sample. Visible gold was noted in this hole (see press release dated August 3, 2021) at 7.7-8.0m downhole. Deer Fly Zone Drill hole BF21-17 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.10 g/t gold over 2 m from 40.0 - 42.0 m. Black Fly Northwest Zone Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 0.93 g/t gold over 6.7 m from 105.7 - 112.4 m including 1.42 g/t gold over 4.0 m from 108.4 - 112.4 m. Figure 1: Geological map, current & historical drill hole collar locations for the Black Fly Gold Project. Foto: Accesswire Table 1: Black Fly Gold Project Phase 1 drilling statistics. Foto: Accesswire Table 2: Assay highlights of the Phase 1 drilling program, Black Fly Gold Project. Foto: Accesswire Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer commented, "These results show the continuity and potential of the Black Fly Project. New drilling has expanded the Black Fly zone by 130m in strike, with visible gold present in multiple holes hitting as high as 50 g/t near surface, with current mapping and sampling we have further confirmed the presence of new gold bearing structures to target. We will continue to build upon the success of the Phase One program and look forward to expanding these results on our second phase." Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4 Marvel Discovery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







