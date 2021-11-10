Oasis Systems Receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh recognized Oasis Systems (Oasis) as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony today presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Oasis Systems earned the gold award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion

"Oasis is thrilled to receive this prestigious award for the third year in a row," says Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Laura Evans. "The Hire VETS Medallion Award is very representative of our Oasis culture and how we prioritize Veteran hiring. To date 43.6% of employees are Veterans and Oasis is extremely proud of that number. Having veterans as Oasis employees is an honor and together we proudly serve our government customers carrying out mission critical work."

Oasis joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human FactorsEngineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, FederalAviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies.

http://www.OasisSystems.com

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov

