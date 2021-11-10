Granite Creek Copper Retains SGS for 43-101 Mineral Resource Update on Carmacks Deposit in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the retention of SGS Geological Services (‘SGS") to provide an updated National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource estimate on the Company's Carmacks copper-gold-silver deposit in the Minto Copper Belt located in central Yukon, Canada.

Granite Creek will be incorporating drilling completed in 2017, 2020 and 2021 into an updated resource estimate which will build on the existing NI 43-101 compliant resources last published in 20171,2. Resource expansion drilling completed in 2021 consisted of 22 diamond drill holes primarily targeted at sulfide mineralization in Zones 1, 2000S and 13 and is expected to add to the existing sulfide resource (see news release dated October 28, 2021).