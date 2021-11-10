The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with TomaGold, Nextech AR, LUXXFOLIO, Harvest One, X-Terra, Alvopetro, and Vejii Holdings to discuss their latest news.

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT)(OTCQB:TOGOF) discovers gold-bearing structures at Obalski

TomaGold has discovered gold-bearing structures at its Obalski Property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Highlights include 1.41 g/t gold over 28.50 m, including 6.84 g/t gold over 1.50 m and 4.03 g/t gold over 4.50 m. CEO David Grondin sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the discovery.

For the full interview with David Grondin and to learn more about TomaGold's discovery, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) selected to participate in an Augmented Reality & 5G event

Nextech AR Solutions has been invited to participate in the Augmented Reality & 5G event organized by GovTech Singapore and Singtel. The event brings together select government agencies, technology and device partners to discuss how to leverage 5G networks for augmented reality experiences. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the event.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech's participation in the event, click here.

LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE:LUXX)(OTCQB:LUXFF) announces plans to implement an immersion-cooling system at its crypto mining facility

LUXXFOLIO Holdings has announced plans to implement an immersion-cooling system at the company's New Mexico crypto mining facility. Immersion-cooling is an enhanced process to optimize the performance of miners, increasing hash rate and enhancing reliability. Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO Holdings sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss this important development.

For the full interview with Dean Linden and learn more about LUXXFOLIO's new cooling system, click here.

Harvest One (TSXV:HVT)(OTCQB:HRVOF) reports positive Q4 2021 and year-end financials

Harvest One Cannabis has announced its fiscal Q4 financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021. The company reported total net revenue of $7.96 million in fiscal 2021 compared to $7.78 million in fiscal 2020, a 2.2 percent increase. Gord Davey, CEO & President of Harvest One Cannabis sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the company's results.