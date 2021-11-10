Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone," the "Company," "we" or "us"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights of Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter:

Total revenue in the quarter was $17.2 million, up 15%, compared to $14.9 million in the second quarter last year and total revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was $33.3 million, up 14%, compared to $29.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020.

New Gross Product orders of $10.8 million in the second quarter compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter, representing a positive Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.3:1.

The long-term microturbine rental fleet increased 1.0 megawatt (MW) to 13.1 MWs from 12.1 MWs during the quarter as the Company continues to execute against its plan to increase the fleet to 21.1 MWs by March 31, 2022.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 were $38.3 million, a decrease of $11.2 million, compared to $49.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Net loss was $6.0 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.7 million for the quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

"We remain laser-focused on revenue growth and our efforts are showing in the results, with year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter, and sequential revenue growth," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "Growing our rental fleet is a pillar of our Energy as a Service and recurring revenue strategy, and we announced during the quarter that we expanded our long-term rental fleet from 12.1 MW to 13.1 MW, and in October we announced additional contracts for 3.2 MW of long-term rentals, and our goal of expanding the rental fleet to 17.1 MW by December 31, 2021. This is vital as we continue towards our objective of growing the fleet to 21.1 MW by March 31, 2022, the end of our fiscal year," concluded Mr. Jamison.

"Our ability to continue to grow our Energy as a Service business, which includes rentals; long-term service contracts; spare parts; and the Distributor Support Subscription fee, are all key to our long-term strategy, as these recurring revenues drive higher margins and better predictability than a traditional product sale," stated Eric Hencken, Chief Financial Officer of Capstone Green Energy.

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter

Total revenue for the quarter was $17.2 million, an increase of $2.3 million, from $14.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Total revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was $33.3 million, an increase of $4.2 million from $29.1 million in the six months ended September 30, 2020. Both the quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily due to a higher volume of both product and parts revenue, as the prior year periods were more adversely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue decreased to 16% in the second quarter, compared to 17% in the same period last year, primarily due to lower overhead expenses in the prior period as a result of the Company's COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan. This decrease was partially offset by higher revenues. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue decreased to 16% in the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 20% in the same period last year, primarily due to lower overhead expenses in the prior period as a result of the Company's COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan, which consisted of pay cuts, furloughs, and other cost-cutting measures. Additionally, Factory Protection Plan margins were higher in the six months ended September 30, 2020 primarily due to site shutdowns caused by the pandemic, which delayed servicing events.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $7.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million, from $5.5 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2021 were $13.6 million, an increase of $4.2 million from $9.4 million in the same period last year. Both the quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily due to lower overhead expenses in the prior period as a result of the Company's COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan, as well as a one-time employment related legal settlement of $0.8 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net loss was $6.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.9 million for the same period last year.

Net loss was $8.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.8 million for the same period last year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $38.3 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $49.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Capstone will host a live webcast on November 10, 2021, at 1:45 PM Pacific Time (4:45 PM Eastern Time) to provide the results of the fiscal year 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021. Capstone will discuss its financial results and will provide an update on its business activities. At the end of the conference call, Capstone will host a question-and-answer session to provide an opportunity for financial analysts to ask questions. Investors and interested individuals are invited to listen to the webcast by logging on to Capstone's investor relation's webpage at www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three years are estimated to be approximately $698 million in energy savings and approximately 1,115,100 tons of carbon savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company's growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.

Financial Tables to Follow

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 30, March 31, 2021 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,267 $ 49,533 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $348 at September 30, 2021 and $314 at March 31, 2021 25,360 20,593 Inventories, net 18,023 11,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,310 4,953 Total current assets 85,960 86,908 Property, plant, equipment and rental assets, net 11,687 9,630 Non-current portion of inventories 1,752 1,845 Other assets 8,958 7,639 Total assets $ 108,357 $ 106,022 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,754 $ 19,767 Accrued salaries and wages 1,351 1,889 Accrued warranty reserve 1,864 5,850 Deferred revenue 4,965 6,374 Current portion of notes payable and lease obligations 860 576 Total current liabilities 33,794 34,456 Deferred revenue - non-current 700 765 Term note payable, net 50,932 52,865 Long-term portion of notes payable and lease obligations 6,155 4,762 Total liabilities 91,581 92,848 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 51,500,000 shares authorized, 15,325,464 shares issued and 15,228,151 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021; 12,898,144 shares issued and 12,824,190 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 15 13 Additional paid-in capital 946,278 934,381 Accumulated deficit (927,447 ) (919,271 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 97,313 shares at September 30, 2021 and 73,954 shares at March 31, 2021 (2,070 ) (1,949 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,776 13,174 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 108,357 $ 106,022

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product and accessories $ 8,465 $ 7,206 $ 16,854 $ 13,812 Parts and service 8,731 7,700 16,424 15,287 Total revenue 17,196 14,906 33,278 29,099 Cost of goods sold: Product and accessories 8,797 7,347 17,790 14,147 Parts and service 5,689 4,997 10,130 9,017 Total cost of goods sold 14,486 12,344 27,920 23,164 Gross margin 2,710 2,562 5,358 5,935 Operating expenses: Research and development 987 599 1,870 969 Selling, general and administrative 6,438 4,872 11,762 8,418 Total operating expenses 7,425 5,471 13,632 9,387 Loss from operations (4,715 ) (2,909 ) (8,274 ) (3,452 ) Other income (5 ) 11 660 15 Interest income 6 8 11 16 Interest expense (1,278 ) (1,313 ) (2,513 ) (2,604 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - - 1,950 - Loss before provision for income taxes (5,992 ) (4,203 ) (8,166 ) (6,025 ) Provision for income taxes 2 9 10 10 Net loss (5,994 ) (4,212 ) (8,176 ) (6,035 ) Less: Deemed dividend on purchase warrant for common shares - 15 - 15 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,994 ) $ (4,227 ) $ (8,176 ) $ (6,050 )

Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted average shares used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders 15,167 11,040 14,202 10,862

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended Six months ended Reconciliation of Reported Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss, as reported $ (5,994 ) $ (4,212 ) $ (8,176 ) $ (6,035 ) Interest expense 1,278 1,313 2,513 2,604 Provision for income taxes 2 9 10 10 Depreciation and amortization 458 349 844 703 EBITDA $ (4,256 ) $ (2,541 ) $ (4,809 ) $ (2,718 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - - (1,950 ) - Additional PPP Loan forgiveness - - (660 ) - Stock-based compensation and other expense 780 664 1,650 962 Legal settlements 750 - 750 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,726 ) $ (1,877 ) $ (5,019 ) $ (1,756 )

To supplement the company's unaudited financial data presented on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, management has presented Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is among the indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating the company's financial performance as well as for forecasting future periods. Management establishes performance targets, annual budgets and makes operating decisions based in part upon this metric. Accordingly, disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with the same information that management uses to understand the company's economic performance year-over-year.

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before gain on debt extinguishment, additional PPP loan forgiveness, stock-based compensation and other expense, and legal settlements. Gain on debt extinguishment and additional PPP loan forgiveness relates to the Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness. Stock-based compensation and other expense includes expense related to stock issued to employees, directors, and vendors. Legal settlements represents non-recurring legal settlements for employment matters.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of the company's liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

While management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of this measure. This measure is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on the company's GAAP results and by using Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally and by reviewing the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

