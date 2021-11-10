Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $12.8 million compared to $15.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $2.4 million or 16.0%. The Company had operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $0.6 million compared to operating income of $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX:INBP) (the "Company" or "INBP") reports its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company had net income of $0.5 million or $0.02 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $1.0 million or $0.04 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $0.02 and $0.03 per share of common stock, respectively.

"While our revenue decreased by approximately 16% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from the prior quarter ended September 30, 2020, our revenue from our two largest customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained consistent; representing approximately 91% and 92% of total revenue in the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively," stated the Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, Riva Sheppard and Christina Kay. "Revenues in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were higher than then the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to increased safety stock and consumer demands required by our customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also believe the fear of slowdowns in production due to the pandemic were contributing factors in our three- month revenues ended September 30, 2020", the Co-CEO's further stated.

A summary of our financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 12,751 $ 15,172 Cost of sales 11,327 12,799 Gross profit 1,424 2,373 Selling and administrative expenses 839 864 Operating income 585 1,509 Other expense, net (1) (46 ) (41 ) Income before income taxes 539 1,468 Income tax expense, net 23 427 Net income $ 516 $ 1,041 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,817,919 29,645,943 Diluted 32,599,896 31,713,076

(1) Includes interest expense of $32 and $76, respectively.