New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In the first tranche, 55,130,900 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,410,472. Each Unit was priced at $0.08 and consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $259,058 and issued 3,240,225 non-transferable finder warrants to certain brokers, 56,000 of which entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement and the balance have the same terms as the Warrants.

A portion of the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as some of the Units were issued to certain directors and officers of the Company. The issuance of the Units to the insiders of the Company under the Private Placement are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of these Units will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to make payments to Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) ("Liberty Gold") pursuant to the Kinsley Option Agreement (as defined below), to fund its maintenance and exploration costs on its properties and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company expects to close the balance of the Private Placement in due course in one additional tranche.