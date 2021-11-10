Grupo Clarín Announces Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company" (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) (Level 1:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Nine months and Third Quarter 2021 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of September 30, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").