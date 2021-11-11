Aker BP Holders Sell 5% of Shares at NOK 310 per Share
(PLX AI) – Aker BP holders Aker ASA and BP sell 5% of shares in company at NOK 310 per share.Sold 18 million sharesAker BP closed at NOK 345.40 yesterdayFollowing the Offering, Aker holds 133,757,576 shares in the Company, representing approximately …
- Sold 18 million shares
- Aker BP closed at NOK 345.40 yesterday
- Following the Offering, Aker holds 133,757,576 shares in the Company, representing approximately 37.14% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company and BP holds 100,302,878 shares in the Company, representing approximately 27.85% of the outstanding shares and votes
