checkAd

Aker BP Holders Sell 5% of Shares at NOK 310 per Share

(PLX AI) – Aker BP holders Aker ASA and BP sell 5% of shares in company at NOK 310 per share.Sold 18 million sharesAker BP closed at NOK 345.40 yesterdayFollowing the Offering, Aker holds 133,757,576 shares in the Company, representing approximately …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker BP holders Aker ASA and BP sell 5% of shares in company at NOK 310 per share.
  • Sold 18 million shares
  • Aker BP closed at NOK 345.40 yesterday
  • Following the Offering, Aker holds 133,757,576 shares in the Company, representing approximately 37.14% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company and BP holds 100,302,878 shares in the Company, representing approximately 27.85% of the outstanding shares and votes
Aker BP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
11.11.2021, 06:26  |  10   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aker BP Holders Sell 5% of Shares at NOK 310 per Share (PLX AI) – Aker BP holders Aker ASA and BP sell 5% of shares in company at NOK 310 per share.Sold 18 million sharesAker BP closed at NOK 345.40 yesterdayFollowing the Offering, Aker holds 133,757,576 shares in the Company, representing approximately …