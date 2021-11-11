checkAd

Sbanken Q3 Pretax Profit, Net Interest Income Below Expectations

(PLX AI) – Sbanken Q3 pretax profit NOK 219.1 million vs. estimate NOK 260 million.Q3 net loan losses NOK -5.3 millionQ3 net interest income NOK 373.4 million vs. estimate NOK 385 millionTotal customer lending at quarter-end increased to NOK 82.4 …

  • (PLX AI) – Sbanken Q3 pretax profit NOK 219.1 million vs. estimate NOK 260 million.
  • Q3 net loan losses NOK -5.3 million
  • Q3 net interest income NOK 373.4 million vs. estimate NOK 385 million
  • Total customer lending at quarter-end increased to NOK 82.4 billion
  • Compared to the previous quarter, mortgage lending increased 0.4 per cent, while car loans increased 14.5 per cent with the introduction of a new car loan product
  • Funds under management increased to NOK 30.3 billion
