Sbanken Q3 Pretax Profit, Net Interest Income Below Expectations
(PLX AI) – Sbanken Q3 pretax profit NOK 219.1 million vs. estimate NOK 260 million.Q3 net loan losses NOK -5.3 millionQ3 net interest income NOK 373.4 million vs. estimate NOK 385 millionTotal customer lending at quarter-end increased to NOK 82.4 …
- Q3 net loan losses NOK -5.3 million
- Q3 net interest income NOK 373.4 million vs. estimate NOK 385 million
- Total customer lending at quarter-end increased to NOK 82.4 billion
- Compared to the previous quarter, mortgage lending increased 0.4 per cent, while car loans increased 14.5 per cent with the introduction of a new car loan product
- Funds under management increased to NOK 30.3 billion
