K+S Q3 Revenue Beats Consensus; EBITDA Forecast Raised

(PLX AI) – K S Q3 revenue EUR 746 million vs. estimate EUR 678 million.Q3 EBITDA EUR 121 million vs. estimate EUR 131 millionEBITDA forecast raised to around €630 million (previously: €500 to 600 million, excluding REKS transaction, 2020: €267 …

  • (PLX AI) – K+S Q3 revenue EUR 746 million vs. estimate EUR 678 million.
  • Q3 EBITDA EUR 121 million vs. estimate EUR 131 million
  • EBITDA forecast raised to around €630 million (previously: €500 to 600 million, excluding REKS transaction, 2020: €267 million); Vara consensus estimate: €603 million
  • Expectation of balanced free cash flow for 2021 (previously -€180 million; excluding REKS transaction)
  • Excluding a one-off gain (€56 million) in the previous year, EBITDA even more than quadrupled in the third quarter, the company said
  • Higher average prices and increased volumes in the Agriculture customer segment and higher sales volumes in the industrial business mainly contributed to the positive development


Autor: PLX AI
11.11.2021, 07:13  |  16   |   |   

