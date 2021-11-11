K+S Q3 Revenue Beats Consensus; EBITDA Forecast Raised
(PLX AI) – K S Q3 revenue EUR 746 million vs. estimate EUR 678 million.Q3 EBITDA EUR 121 million vs. estimate EUR 131 millionEBITDA forecast raised to around €630 million (previously: €500 to 600 million, excluding REKS transaction, 2020: €267 …
- (PLX AI) – K+S Q3 revenue EUR 746 million vs. estimate EUR 678 million.
- Q3 EBITDA EUR 121 million vs. estimate EUR 131 million
- EBITDA forecast raised to around €630 million (previously: €500 to 600 million, excluding REKS transaction, 2020: €267 million); Vara consensus estimate: €603 million
- Expectation of balanced free cash flow for 2021 (previously -€180 million; excluding REKS transaction)
- Excluding a one-off gain (€56 million) in the previous year, EBITDA even more than quadrupled in the third quarter, the company said
- Higher average prices and increased volumes in the Agriculture customer segment and higher sales volumes in the industrial business mainly contributed to the positive development
