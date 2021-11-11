Flyr Q3 Revenue NOK 40 Million; Load Factor 38.2% (PLX AI) – Flyr total revenue for the third quarter 2021 was NOK 40 million, with a load factor of 38.2%.Load factor in October was 61 %, indicating that the demand in the market is slowly improving, and that Flyr has managed to position our product … (PLX AI) – Flyr total revenue for the third quarter 2021 was NOK 40 million, with a load factor of 38.2%.

Load factor in October was 61 %, indicating that the demand in the market is slowly improving, and that Flyr has managed to position our product well in the market, the airline said

The airline is currently operating four aircraft on domestic routes in Norway and European routes, primarily to leisure destinations. The company plans to

have five aircraft in operation by the end of the year, with the ambition to increase the production capacity to 12 - 18 aircraft at year end 2022

The company is well positioned to develop in line with plans. Going forward we will ensure flexible and cost-efficient deployment of operations, targeting 38 FTE per aircraft and a CASK ex. fuel of NOK 0,41 - 0,43 in 2H 2022, Flyr said



