Flyr Q3 Revenue NOK 40 Million; Load Factor 38.2%
(PLX AI) – Flyr total revenue for the third quarter 2021 was NOK 40 million, with a load factor of 38.2%.Load factor in October was 61 %, indicating that the demand in the market is slowly improving, and that Flyr has managed to position our product …
- (PLX AI) – Flyr total revenue for the third quarter 2021 was NOK 40 million, with a load factor of 38.2%.
- Load factor in October was 61 %, indicating that the demand in the market is slowly improving, and that Flyr has managed to position our product well in the market, the airline said
- The airline is currently operating four aircraft on domestic routes in Norway and European routes, primarily to leisure destinations. The company plans to
- have five aircraft in operation by the end of the year, with the ambition to increase the production capacity to 12 - 18 aircraft at year end 2022
- The company is well positioned to develop in line with plans. Going forward we will ensure flexible and cost-efficient deployment of operations, targeting 38 FTE per aircraft and a CASK ex. fuel of NOK 0,41 - 0,43 in 2H 2022, Flyr said
Flyr Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0