checkAd

Flyr Q3 Revenue NOK 40 Million; Load Factor 38.2%

(PLX AI) – Flyr total revenue for the third quarter 2021 was NOK 40 million, with a load factor of 38.2%.Load factor in October was 61 %, indicating that the demand in the market is slowly improving, and that Flyr has managed to position our product …

  • (PLX AI) – Flyr total revenue for the third quarter 2021 was NOK 40 million, with a load factor of 38.2%.
  • Load factor in October was 61 %, indicating that the demand in the market is slowly improving, and that Flyr has managed to position our product well in the market, the airline said
  • The airline is currently operating four aircraft on domestic routes in Norway and European routes, primarily to leisure destinations. The company plans to
  • have five aircraft in operation by the end of the year, with the ambition to increase the production capacity to 12 - 18 aircraft at year end 2022
  • The company is well positioned to develop in line with plans. Going forward we will ensure flexible and cost-efficient deployment of operations, targeting 38 FTE per aircraft and a CASK ex. fuel of NOK 0,41 - 0,43 in 2H 2022, Flyr said


Flyr Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
11.11.2021, 07:11  |  12   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flyr Q3 Revenue NOK 40 Million; Load Factor 38.2% (PLX AI) – Flyr total revenue for the third quarter 2021 was NOK 40 million, with a load factor of 38.2%.Load factor in October was 61 %, indicating that the demand in the market is slowly improving, and that Flyr has managed to position our product …