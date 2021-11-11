Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Fielmann Q3 Pretax Profit Beats Estimates; Guidance Confirmed (PLX AI) – Fielmann Q3 pretax profit EUR 85.4 million vs. estimate EUR 83 million.Q3 net income EUR 57.4 millionThe third quarter accounted for external sales of € 531.6 million ( 10%, previous year: € 481.6 million) and consolidated sales of € …



