Fielmann Q3 Pretax Profit Beats Estimates; Guidance Confirmed
- (PLX AI) – Fielmann Q3 pretax profit EUR 85.4 million vs. estimate EUR 83 million.
- Q3 net income EUR 57.4 million
- The third quarter accounted for external sales of € 531.6 million (+10%, previous year: € 481.6 million) and consolidated sales of € 460.8 million (+10%, previous year: € 421.0 million)
- Outlook: Targets for the full year confirmed
- Continues to expect external sales of more than € 1.9 billion (previous year: € 1.6 billion), net sales of around € 1.7 billion (previous year: € 1.4 billion) and a pre-tax profit of more than € 200 million (previous year: € 175.5 million) for the full year
