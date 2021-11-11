checkAd

Fielmann Q3 Pretax Profit Beats Estimates; Guidance Confirmed

(PLX AI) – Fielmann Q3 pretax profit EUR 85.4 million vs. estimate EUR 83 million.Q3 net income EUR 57.4 millionThe third quarter accounted for external sales of € 531.6 million ( 10%, previous year: € 481.6 million) and consolidated sales of € …

  • (PLX AI) – Fielmann Q3 pretax profit EUR 85.4 million vs. estimate EUR 83 million.
  • Q3 net income EUR 57.4 million
  • The third quarter accounted for external sales of € 531.6 million (+10%, previous year: € 481.6 million) and consolidated sales of € 460.8 million (+10%, previous year: € 421.0 million)
  • Outlook: Targets for the full year confirmed
  • Continues to expect external sales of more than € 1.9 billion (previous year: € 1.6 billion), net sales of around € 1.7 billion (previous year: € 1.4 billion) and a pre-tax profit of more than € 200 million (previous year: € 175.5 million) for the full year
